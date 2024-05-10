25 cr people lifted out of poverty: BJP

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 9

The BJP state spokesperson, Vivek Sharma, said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line in the nation.

Addressing mediapersons here today, elaborating upon the initiatives he said, “The Central Government has committed itself to the equal development of all states without any discrimination.”

He added that, “In Himachal Pradesh, 9,35,000 farmers were made beneficiaries of Kisan Nidhi. In the Ujjwala scheme, 1,40,800 families who were deprived of it, were brought under the Grahani Suvidha scheme by the Jai Ram-led government and 3,25,000 more families were included as beneficiaries.”

“Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Jai Ram-led government provided 13,227 houses in urban areas and 23,435 houses in rural areas. Under the Pradhan Mantri Anna Yojana, over 30 lakh are getting food grains in the state,” said Sharma.

