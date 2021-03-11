25 hurt in mishap on McLeodganj road

Dharamsala, May 20
Twentyfive passengers were injured, three of them seriously, when a private bus coming from McLeodganj and going to Dharamsala rolled down a gorge near Terra in Dharamsala cantonment area today evening.
The injured were taken to army hospital and the Dharamsala zonal hospital. There were 25 passengers on board the bus when the mishap took place. According to eyewitnesses, bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down the gorge breaking the parapet. Army personal present at the spot were first to come to the rescue of the passengers. DC Nipun Jindal said that three passengers had received orthopaedic injuries but these were not life threatening.
