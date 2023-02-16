25 villages getting contaminated water

Hamirpur, February 15
Water is being supplied from an unhygienic storage tank in Barsar subdivision. The tank was installed under the Maharal-Dakhyora water supply scheme.
It has been alleged that the authorities of the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Department had turned a blind eye to the maintenance of water tanks and contaminated water was being supplied to people in the area.
The tank with a capacity of 3,09,400 litre was constructed at a cost of Rs 57 lakh. Over 4,500 people in 25 villages of Barsar subdivision are provided water from the tank.
Negligence by the department authorities had led to the outbreak of gastritis in Nadaun subdivision. It had led to 1,010 gastritis cases in 35 villages. Yet, the IPH Department in district seems least concerned about the upkeep of potable water schemes.
IPH Superintendent Engineer Neeraj Bhogal said the matter had come to his notice and a team of officials was sent to look into it. He added that filter beds of the scheme were cleaned and people were supplied clean water.
Deputy Commissioner Debasweta Banik said IPH officers were advised to clean all water storage and supply schemes in the district. The status report of Maharal-Dakhyora water supply scheme was also sought for review, she added.
