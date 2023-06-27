250 Ayush wellness centres to be opened this year: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that 250 Ayush wellness centres will be started in the current financial year. “Treatment for various ailments will be provided in different packages at these centres,” he added.

He said that 500 new herbal gardens would be developed in collaboration with the rural development, panchayati raj, education and forest departments in different parts of the state. “These gardens will not only produce quality herbal medicines but will also emerge as a tourist attraction,” he added.

Sukhu said that under the National Ayush Mission, farmers would be encouraged to create clusters of medicinal plants. “This will provide an opportunity to the farmers to opt for the cultivation of medicinal plants to supplement their income. This will go a long way in strengthening the rural economy of the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sukhu inaugurated a drugs de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre at New Shimla.

He said, “The state government is making earnest efforts to curb the drugs menace and every section of society must help it in this regard. Collective efforts are needed to check drug abuse and all stakeholders should actively participate in the initiative to eradicate the menace. The success of the drugs de-addiction centre relies on the active involvement of the community, as everyone must contribute to eradicating the drug menace and building a healthier future.”