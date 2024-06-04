250 officials in last-minute scramble at Chamba centre

Chamba, June 3

In preparation for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections, a final rehearsal was conducted at the Government Millennium Polytechnic Institute, Sarol. Approximately 250 officials and employees involved in the counting process participated in this exercise. This information was provided by Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal, who is also the District Election Officer. He stated that all necessary arrangements for the counting process have been completed.

The counting process for five constituencies — Churah, Bharmour, Chamba, Dalhousie and Bhattiyat — will take place at Government Millennium Polytechnic College.

Four Assembly segments in Chamba are part of the Kangra parliamentary constituency, barring the Scheduled Tribe-reserved Bharmour, which falls in the Mandi constituency.

He said that a total of 13 tables have been set up for the counting of votes for Churah and 15 micro-observers, 15 counting supervisors and 15 counting assistants, including reserve officers, have been deployed.

Under Bharmour Assembly constituency, 15 tables have been established, and 18 micro-observers, 18 counting supervisors, and 18 counting assistants have been appointed.

For the Chamba Assembly constituency, a total of 15 tables have been set up. The counting will be supervised by 18 micro-observers, 18 counting supervisors and 18 counting assistants, including reserve officers.

He added that the counting process for the Churah Assembly constituency will be overseen by Churah SDM Shashi Pal Sharma, the Assistant Returning Officer. The Bharmour Assembly constituency will be supervised by Assistant Returning Officer and Bharmour SDM Kulbir Singh Rana. The counting for the Chamba Assembly constituency will be led by Assistant Returning Officer and Chamba SDM Arun Kumar Sharma. The Dalhousie Assembly constituency’s counting will be managed by Assistant Returning Officer and Salooni SDM Naveen Kumar, while the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency will be overseen by Assistant Returning Officer and Bhattiyat SDM Paras Aggarwal.

“The Election Commission of India has appointed three observers for the counting process,” he said. The counting observers are V David Raju (Churah Assembly constituency), Mika Nayori (Chamba, Dalhousie, and Bhattiyat Assembly constituencies) and Ashutosh Ranjan (Bharmour Assembly constituency).

Election-related complaints can be registered by calling at the toll-free number 1950, he added. — OC

Polytechnic college counting centre

The counting process for five constituencies — Churah, Bharmour, Chamba, Dalhousie and Bhattiyat — will take place at Government Millennium Polytechnic College.

The observers are V David Raju (Churah), Mika Nayori (Chamba, Dalhousie, and Bhattiyat) and Ashutosh Ranjan (Bharmour).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Lok Sabha