250 take part in Himachal Pradesh National Law University event

Shimla, May 29
The Placement Assistance Cell (PAC) of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, here today organised an industry expert lecture for undergraduate students of the university. Over 250 students — including students of third, fourth and fifth year— took part in the event. The lecture was delivered by Saudat Ahmad Kirmani, partner at Indus Law, Bengaluru. The event was held in two sessions, the first of which saw Kirmani talking about the practical realities and career options after law school in the fields of dispute resolution, mediation and arbitration.
In the second session, concerns of law students relating to their life after law school were addressed. During this session, Kirmani shared his experiences from being a law student to his 12-year practice.
