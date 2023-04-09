258 Covid cases, two deaths in Mandi, Sirmaur

Shimla, April 8
As many as 258 new Covid cases and two deaths have been reported in the state in the past 24 hours.
A 63-year-old woman died of Covid in Mandi district while a 68-year-old man was the casualty in Sirmaur. A total of 3,062 samples were tested and 258 of them came out positive.
Meanwhile, the total number of active cases in the state rose to 1,807 while 188 patients recovered. Hamirpur reported the highest number of 57 cases, followed by Kangra (56), Mandi (54) and Shimla (26). The Central Government has expressed concern over the rise in Covid cases in Himachal with five districts indicating a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent.
