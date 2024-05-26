258 poll officials undergo training in Nahan

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 25

A one-day pre-training exercise for micro-observers, counting supervisors and counting assistants was conducted at Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Post Graduate College in Nahan. The training, held under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Layak Ram Verma, saw the participation of 258 counting officers and employees.

The ADM highlighted the critical nature of the counting process and the importance of adhering to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. He stressed that the counting of the votes was a highly sensitive task that required a thorough understanding of its intricacies. He added that no negligence would be tolerated.

The officials were detailed on the logistical arrangements for the counting of the votes from the five Assembly constituencies in the district, scheduled to be held in Nahan. According to ADM Verma, 48 counting tables will be established to facilitate the process. Specifically, 12 tables would be set up for the Pachhad (SC) Assembly constituency, eight for the Nahan Assembly constituency, 12 for the Renuka Ji (SC) Assembly constituency, eight for the Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency and another eight for the Shillai Assembly constituency.

Tehsildar Election Mohinder Thakur provided comprehensive instructions to the officials regarding the counting procedure. Superintendent Election Tejendra Thakur and other officials from the Election Department were also present to oversee the training and ensure that all necessary information was conveyed effectively.

