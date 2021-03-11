26 goats die of viral disease

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 11

As many as 26 goats and seven sheep have died at the remote Palmo pasture in Lahaul and Spiti in the past few days due to some viral disease. It has worried livestock owners, who now sought the help of the Animal Husbandry Department.

Talking to The Tribune, Deputy Director of the department Dr Ganesh Sharma said around the animals had been died at Palmo due to some viral disease.

“As I came to know about the incident yesterday, I have sent a team of pharmacists and a doctor to the spot. Samples have been taken and sent it to the Himachal Pradesh State Disease Diagnostic Lab, Shimla, for investigation,” he added.

He said the department was monitoring the situation minutely and medication was being given to the livestock. The loss of the affected shepherds was being assessed by the department.