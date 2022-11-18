27,371 migratory birds of 70 species throng Pong wetland

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 17

As many as 27,371 birds have been found in the general fortnight counting of migratory birds in the Pong wetland on the foothills of the district.

The wildlife wing of the state Forest Department completed its counting last evening and estimated the arrival of 70 species.

The department has deployed two wildlife teams in each wildlife range along with experts in bird counting, monitoring and research.

As per official information, the annual count will be held at the end of January when it is believed that the highest number of birds are at the wetland, also known as Maharana Pratap Sagar.

The bar-headed species is the largest in number that throngs the Pong wetland from other countries. Migratory birds from Siberia, Mongolia, Tibet, China, Pakistan and Iraq throng the wetland on the onset of every winter making this man-made water body eco-friendly. These birds return to their native countries in March on the onset of spring season. The wildlife authorities used to undertake an estimation count of these winged visitors fortnightly.

According to Reginald Royston, Divisional Forest Officer, Wildlife, Hamirpur, the main five species of migratory birds which arrived till November 16 in the Pong Wetland are bar-headed goose (4,271), common coot (5,656), northern pintail (3,531), common teal (3,102) and common pochard (1,802). He said that the samples for bird flu were being collected to check symptoms of bird flu but, no mortality had been found in the wetland so far.

“Drone surveillance is being undertaken to monitor birds and to check poaching. Apart from this, preparations for the Pong Bird Festival will start next month which will include bird counting exercise, bird ringing and awareness camps,” he said.

Sprawling over 24,000 hectares in Jawali, Dehra and Fatehpur in lower Kangra district, the Pong Lake (wetland) has become a major attraction for tourists visiting the hill state.

#nurpur