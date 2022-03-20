27 new Covid cases, two deaths

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 19

As many as 27 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,320. Besides, two persons died of the virus in Shimla and Una districts. The number of active cases declined to 306.

The highest number of nine cases was recorded in Chamba, followed by six in Hamirpur, four in Mandi, two each in Kangra, Sirmaur and Una and one each in Kinnaur and Shimla.