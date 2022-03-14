27 new Covid cases reported in Himachal

Shimla, March 13
A total of 27 new Covid cases were recorded in the state, though no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours.
The tally of active cases stood at 442 as on Sunday, while the number of positive cases has risen to 2,84,098. The fatality figure in the state is 4,107.
The highest number of nine cases were recorded in Kangra, followed by eight in Shimla, five in Chamba, two each in Mandi and Solan and one in Sirmaur.
