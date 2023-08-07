27 years on, Kendriya Vidyalaya at Nadaun to have own building

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, August 6

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Nadaun, which was established on September 26, 1996, is without a building of its own. The school has been functioning from a rented accommodation for the past around 27 years. The wait is finally about to end as it is expected to get its own building and campus soon. The construction work on the school building is likely to be completed by the end of this month.

Efforts to establish Kendriya Vidyalaya were initiated by Prof Narain Chand Prashar, the then Education Minister. Further development on the school project was halted following change in government in the state in 1998 and the death of NC Prashar in 2001.

The school could not be upgraded to senior secondary level all these years due to lack of infrastructure. Since the school did not have its own building, there were limited facilities for science laboratories, sports activities and cultural events.

Meanwhile, the KV is expected to move into its new building constructed at a cost of Rs 19.92 crore. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has been monitoring the progress of the school campus.

Principal SD Lakhanpal said the school was expected to move to its own building on August 31. He added the state-of-art facilities would be available for the students on the new campus.

