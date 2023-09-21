276 employees facing corruption cases, says Himachal CM

PTI

Shimla, September 20

Corruption cases are pending against 276 employees and officers, who figure on the “doubtful integrity” list and action is being taken against them in several courts, as well as by the Vigilance, police, and the CBI, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in the Assembly here on Wednesday.

The departments had been requested time and again to prepare a list of employees with “doubtful integrity” and directed not to appoint these employees on sensitive posts. If they were already appointed, remove them, Sukhu said in a written reply to a question raised by Congress legislator Yadvinder Goma.

Officers with “doubtful integrity” are those against whom criminal or departmental proceedings are pending in courts or at the departmental level, or who have been acquitted on technical grounds with “reasonable” suspicion about their integrity during trial.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu