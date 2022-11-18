27K water bottles without BIS mark seized

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 17

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) teams today seized 27,000 packaged drinking water bottles from two industrial units in Mandi district for violation of the BIS Act 2016. These units were manufacturing packaged drinking water bottles without the BIS certification mark.

Kumar Animesh, Director and state branch head of the BIS, said on a tip-off, two teams of the BIS conducted raids on two units. During investigation, it was found that both units were manufacturing packaged drinking water bottles without the BIS certification mark, which is punishable under the BIS Act 2016.

He said under the BIS Act 2016 and the FSSAI Act, no person could manufacture and sell bottled drinking water without the BIS mark.

“Both teams seized 27,000 packaged drinking water bottles — 15,000 from one industry and 12,000 from second industry,” he added.