28,000 added to voters list in Kangra district, says DC

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 15

As many as 28,000 new voters have been added to electoral rolls in Kangra districtfor the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal, while talking newsmen here today, said that an awareness campaign was run in the district from August 16 to urge people to get themselves registered in the voters list. Due to campaign in the last one month 28,000 new voters have been added to voters’ lists in the district. Earlier, Kangra district had 12.8 lakh registered voters.

He said that in the last parliamentary elections in 2019 the voting percentage in Kangra district was about 73 per cent. A campaign has been launched in the entire district to ensure that voting percentage improved in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

SP, Kangra, Khushal Sharma, launched a song composed by him urging voters to vote without bias. In the song, he advised voters against getting swayed by people making false promises as the elections drew closer. The SP said that he had released the song urging the voters to vote for honest candidates irrespective of parties.

