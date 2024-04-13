28 from Mandi varsity get offer letters after campus placements

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 12

Final-semester students of BPharmacy, MPharmacy, MSc (Agriculture), and MBA courses of Abhilashi University, Chail Chowk (Mandi), were selected for positions in reputed companies across the country. Abhilashi University chancellor RK Abhilashi said the university had been organising continuous campus placement drives for the past week.

“Alps Communication Pharmaceuticals, Kala Amb, selected six students for the position of quality control officer from B Pharmacy,” he said.

“Similarly, eight students were selected for the position of quality assurance officer from MPharmacy. Five students were selected to work as production officers,” he added.

“In the banking sector, IFM Coach selected six MBA students for various positions at Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra, and Yes Bank. One student from MSc (Agriculture) was selected as horticulture consultant at Chail Hills, Solan, and another from the course was selected as a territory sales officer at Maple Orgtech India Private Limited,” he added.

Abhilashi University director of admissions and placements Shampy Duggal said last week, 28 students from BPharmacy and MPharmacy from Abhilashi University and Abhilashi College of Pharmacy, Nerchowk, secured jobs at Macleods Pharmaceuticals.

“The selected students have been offered annual packages ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs,” Duggal said.

