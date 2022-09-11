28 Himachal roads still blocked; heavy rain likely on September 13, 14

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 10

As many as 326 persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents and 637 sustained injuries during the monsoon season while 12 persons are still missing. The state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 1,982 crore and 174 houses have been damaged while 847 houses were partially damaged.

Twentyeight (28) roads, including 13 in Kangra, seven in Kullu, four in Chamba, three in Mandi and one in Solan district, are still closed for traffic movement and six transformers are affected.

The local MeT office has issued yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on September 13 and orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on September 14 and predicted a wet spell till September 16. So far, Himachal has received 605.2 mm of rain against 670.2 mm of normal rainfall, a deficit of 10 per cent during the current monsoon season.

However, monsoon remained week and Palampur with 49 mm of rain was the wettest followed by Bir 45 mm, Baldwara 27 mm, Baijnath and Jhandutta 20 mm, Jogindernagar 18 mm, Narkanada, Kangra and Dhaula Kuan 5.5 mm each, Kothi, Kullu and Nurpur 2 mm each while Shimla received 1 mm of rain.