28 playgrounds with gyms for Nurpur soon

NURPUR, JUNE 4
Youth Affairs and Sports Minister and local MLA Rakesh Pathania said for attracting the youth to sports activities, 28 playgrounds with open air gyms would come up in Nurpur, work on which was near completion.
Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said the sports infrastructure was also being created to accord sports city status to the town.
Pathania said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had dedicated the Rs 7.50 crore Multi-Purpose Atal Indoor Stadium in the town.
Now, a 300-metre synthetic track with six lanes and two volleyball courts were being constructed near the stadium at Chogan in the town.
He reiterated his stand on granting the district status to the old Nurpur subdivision. He said he had been struggling for the district status for the past over 17 years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala