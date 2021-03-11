28 playgrounds with gyms for Nurpur soon

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JUNE 4

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister and local MLA Rakesh Pathania said for attracting the youth to sports activities, 28 playgrounds with open air gyms would come up in Nurpur, work on which was near completion.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said the sports infrastructure was also being created to accord sports city status to the town.

Pathania said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had dedicated the Rs 7.50 crore Multi-Purpose Atal Indoor Stadium in the town.

Now, a 300-metre synthetic track with six lanes and two volleyball courts were being constructed near the stadium at Chogan in the town.

He reiterated his stand on granting the district status to the old Nurpur subdivision. He said he had been struggling for the district status for the past over 17 years.