288 pupils get degree at Sirmaur IIM convocation

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 20

In all, 288 students were awarded degrees during the seventh convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, held at Paonta Sahib.

Of the total, 238 students were awarded MBA degree and 50 for MBA in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

Naina Lal Kidwai, chairman, Rothschild India and Senior Adviser, Advent Private Equity, was the chief guest. Ajay S Shriram, chairman, Board of Governors, IIM-Sirmaur, and chairman and senior managing director, DCM Shriram Ltd, awarded MBA degrees to the students.

Rohit Dadheech received the chairman’s gold medal for MBA. The director’s medal was awarded to Debahuti Deo. Gaurav Sonawane received the award for the best all-round performance while Rahul Ranjan and Chhavi Bansal received the awards for proficiency in the finance and marketing areas, respectively. For MBA in Tourism and Hospitality, Akanksha Gupta received a gold medal and Mragendra Singh Bais was presented with the special recognition award.

In her virtual address, Kidwai emphasised the importance of continuous learning, acceptance of change and staying current in thinking. She advised the students to learn from their failures and be innovative.