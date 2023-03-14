289 buildings to be razed in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 13

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will demolish 289 residential and commercial buildings before March 19 for the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road project in Mandi district.

Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary has directed the competent authority to identify all such buildings along with the SDM concerned. The compensation for these buildings has already been disbursed to the affected families.

The DC has directed the electricity and water supply departments to snap connections of these buildings.

He said of 289 buildings, 41 would be demolished in Sadar Mandi, 23 in Balh, 45 in Balichowki and 170 in Sundernagar. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure that compensation was immediately given to all left-out persons. He also directed the SDMs of Sadar, Balh, Balichowki and Sundernagar to cooperate with the NHAI in demolishing these houses within the stipulated time.