2nd procession at Mahashivratri fair

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 5

The second jaleb (procession of deities) of the Mahashivratri fair was held in Mandi town with traditional fervour today. Since morning, a large number of deities assembled in front of the temple of Madho Rai deity in the town, to take part in the procession.

Around 3 pm, the jaleb started from the temple and culminated at Padal Ground. A large number of devotees, carrying palanquins of deities on their shoulders, danced to drum beats and sang songs. —