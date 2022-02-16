2nd state varsity to open in Mandi on April 1

Our Correspondent

kULLU, FEBRUARY 15

Education Minister Govind Thakur has said the second state university, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel University, at Mandi will start functioning from April 1.

Addressing a gathering today on Thakur Ram Singh’s birth anniversary celebrations at Vallabh Government Degree College, Mandi, he said a decision had been taken at the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The programme was organised jointly by the Himachal Kala Sanskriti Bhasha Academy, the Thakur Jag Dev Chand History Research Institute, Neri, Hamirpur, and Vallabh College.

Reading and discussion on the topic “History and folk culture of Mandi district” was held. Dr Sudarshan Gupta, president, Vivekananda College of Education, Lakhanpur, Jammu, presided over the programme.

He said the contribution of Thakur Ram Singh in re-establishing the history of India with authentic facts and in the right perspective was unforgettable. He added through research and compilation of folk culture and folk tales, information about the history of Mandi would be available to all.

He appreciated the efforts of the Bhasha Academy and the Neri Research Institute for the social-friendly initiative. —