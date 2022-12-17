3.5 kg charas seized in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, December 16

In a major breakthrough, a police team seized 3.518 kg charas while being carried in a pick-up vehicle at Tunnuhatti traffic check post on the Chamba-Pathankot national highway last night, a police report said here today.

The report said it was around midnight that the police team at Tunnuhatti traffic check post stopped a vehicle coming from Banikhet side for routine checking. On enquiry, the vehicle driver disclosed his name as Manish Kumar, a resident of Churah area of the district. He said that there was maize in the vehicle which he was going to sell, the police report told.

But, when the police team checked the vehicle, a bag was found lying in the middle of the sack, police report said. The bag was also checked and charas weighing 3.518 kg was recovered.

A case under section 20 of the NDPS Act has been registered. Further investigation in the case was under way.