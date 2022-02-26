3 booked for duping job aspirants of Rs 11.9 lakh

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 25

The local police registered a forgery case against three persons last evening on a complaint by Praveen Kumar of Gangath, who allegedly fell prey to a job racket being operated from Jammu and Kashmir.

Jyoti Kumar, a resident of Rathana village in Jammu, allegedly lured victims during the first Covid wave in March 2020 on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Military Engineer Service (MES), Udhampur (Jammu).

Neeraj and his friends Arun Kumar and Neeraj Kumar transferred Rs 5.90 lakh to the bank account of Mudasir Ahmad Lone and Rs 6 lakh to the bank account of Lala Luhar, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused conducted fake written tests and later told them they had been selected.

The victims said that even their medical examination was conducted in an Army hospital in Delhi. Fake appointment letters were sent at their home addresses.

They added that a few days before the joining date, they got an SMS that due to Covid, they had to report in Delhi instead of Udhampur.

“We were received by Mukesh in Delhi and he took us to Meerut Cantonment and then to Jabalpur Cantonment in Madhya Pradesh and kept us there for a few days. On the pretext of the pandemic, we were asked to return and promised that our posting would be done near our native state,” the victims alleged.

They said that a year ago, they started contacting Jyoti again but he kept making excuses and eventually switched off his mobile phone.

Nurpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Sharma said a case under Section 420 of the IPC had been registered.