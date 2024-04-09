3 boys drown while bathing in Una pond

Una/Shimla, April 8
Three boys drowned while bathing in a pond in a village in Una district on Sunday, officials said.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Raipur Soharan village, according to the state emergency operation centre.
The deceased were identified as Pankaj (8), Sonu (11) and Mukesh (11), they said.
The children had gone to take a bath in a fish pond. When they did not come out for some time, locals jumped into the pond to search for them.
The kids were immediately rushed to Una Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead, while the third boy died during treatment, police said.
The Una Police took the bodies into their custody for conducting post-mortem.
