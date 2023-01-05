3 children make it to national-level Science Congress

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 4

Three children from the district have made it to the National Children’s Science Congress in the scientific project report competition.

They bagged the top slot in the state-level 30th Children’s Science Congress, which concluded at the IIT-Mandi last evening. The national-level competition will be held in Ahmedabad later this year.

Children who have been selected are Danish from MRA DAV School, Solan, Anjali Verma from Aryan School, Jhiriwala, and Krishna Kant from Nav Jyoti School, Kharuni.

#Congress #solan