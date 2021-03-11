3 Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, May 29
The state witnessed three new Covid cases today, though no death was reported. The number of active cases was 41 with the total number of positive cases being 2,85,047. The fatality figure remained at 4,117. Two cases were reported in Mandi and one in Shimla.
