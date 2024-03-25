3-day Children Lit Fest ends on high note

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 24

The three-day Children Literature Festival organised by the Department of Language and Culture and Keekli Charitable Trust concluded here today. Students who participated in various competitions were felicitated with prizes today.

Four sessions were organised on the third and last day of the literature festival. In the first session, novels ‘Lost in Apple Country’, ‘The Fatal Arrival’, ‘The Deadly Kitty’ written by renowned writer Meenakshi Chaudhary and young writers Gauri, Atharva and Shirish were reviewed. In the second session, which was moderated by Abhishek Prince, students Deepti Sood, Shareen and Diya gave their feedback on ‘High on Kasol’ written by Aditya Kant.

In the third session, children’s literature writer Rupa Pai, who was the chief guest at the event, talked about her process of writings over 20 books. In the fourth session, Daisy Verma talked about books written by young writers Anshit Bhardwaj and Shagun Ranaut.

