3-day fair at Nogli marks onset of rains

Ashish Negi

Rampur, June 29

A district-level fair was held in Nogli to mark the arrival of the monsoons. According to local beliefs, when the local deity begins its journey to the surrounding villages and heads towards Nogli, nature itself heralds the onset of rain.

Celebrations underway at the district-level fair in Nogli, Rampur, in Shimla district. Tribune photo

People celebrate the relief from the summer heat and the start of the rains, singing and dancing in the presence of the deities. Located near Rampur, about 120 km from the state’s capital Shimla, Nogli hosts this festival every year to mark the arrival of the monsoons.

Deities from nearby areas are also worshipped in the fair. It is believed that deity Lakshmi Narayan from Kumsoo village in the Bhadhavli panchayat embarks on a tour of the surrounding villages in June. As soon as the deity reaches Kareeri, the last village of the panchayat, clouds begin to pour. Subsequently, deities from the surrounding areas arrive in Nogli, and a district-level fair is organised with great zeal and fervour. Various competitions are also held during this festival.

This year, Rampur MLA and Chairman of the Seventh Finance Commission of Himachal Pradesh Nandlal was the chief guest at the event. He said such fairs played a crucial role in preserving culture, fostering social interaction and providing entertainment.

These fairs are an excellent means of cultural exchange, he added.

Previously, the fair was held on the local school grounds, but the venue has since changed, he noted.

People thoroughly enjoy the fair, coming from nearby areas to dance and sing as a celebration of the monsoons, he said.

Sangeeta from Kumsoo village said the fair sees the participation of five deities from surrounding rural areas.

“As soon as the deities reach Nogli, it starts raining, providing relief from the heat, and the area enlivens with celebrations,” she added

Fair committee chairman Krishna Gopal said local deities tour three panchayats and as soon as they returns to Kareeri village, the rains begin. People come from far and wide to celebrate the fair, he noted.