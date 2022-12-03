3-day National Law Fest concludes

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 2

The three-day National Law Fest-2022, organised by the Centre of Clinical Legal Education (CCLE) and the Faculty of Legal Sciences at Shoolini University, concluded today.

Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia, Lokayukta, HP, was the chief guest. He explained the concept of justice and why he believed society ought to act and think justly. He concluded with ‘Satyamev Jayate’remark.

The fest comprised of four primary competitions — moot court, crime scene investigation, legislative drafting/ review and client counselling — with the goal of fostering among students a spirit of competitiveness and legal knowledge.

The contests were judged Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia, Lokayukta of Himachal Pradesh; former Sessions Judge BL Soni, Nishtha Jaswal, VC of HP National Law University; advocate Rakeshwar Lall Sood and Prof Sanjay Sindhu, Dean and Chairman, HPU.

Chancellor of Shoolini University PK Khosla advised the audience to always think of something new and nurture it with hard work, enthusiasm and respect.

Shashank Mishra, Pranav Singh and Yash Jaiswal from the Shambhunath Institute of Law were declared the winners of the moot competition while Abhishek Sharma and Kulbeer Thakur from the HPU won the crime scene investigation contest.

Shailja Raturi and Khwaish Jaggi from Uttaranchal University and Law College, Dehradun, respectively, won the client counselling contest. Harishri from Sastra University won the legislative drafting online contest.