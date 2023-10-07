3-day national seminar at IIAS

Shimla, October 6
A three-day national seminar on “Interrelationship of Indian Languages” commenced at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) today. Union Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar was the chief guest at the event. Chairperson of the IIAS Governing Body Prof Shashi Prabha Kumar, Director (IIAS) Prof Nageshwar Rao, and other renowned scholars were present in the inaugural session.
Sarkar released three books and two Hindi journals — Himanjali and Chetna — on the occasion. Prof Satyakam, Pro Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU (New Delhi), highlighted the theme of the seminar.
Mehar Chand Negi, Secretary (IIAS) concluded the inaugural ceremony with a vote of thanks.
In the evening, Dr TC Kaul and his team from Himachal Pradesh University gave a presentation on the rich folk culture of the state.
