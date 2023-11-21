3-day national seminar begins at IIAS

ANI

Shimla, November 20

A three-day National Seminar on “75 Years on Indian Economy and Polity - Way forward in Amrit Kaal” has commenced at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla today.

According to a press release, the inauguration ceremony, held in the library hall of the IIAS Campus was chaired by Prof Nageswar Rao, Director IIAS and VC, IGNOU. The ceremony was graced by Lov Verma, IAS (retd), and Prof Ashok Kumar, ex-VC.

Seminar convener Dr Priyesh CA set the stage with a welcome address and Lov Verma delivered the keynote address on “India’s Voyage on Economic Growth,” delving into various government policies pertinent to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Professor Ashok Kumar, in his inaugural address, elucidated potential challenges and their solutions on the path to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Professor Nageswar Rao, Director IIAS, delivered a presidential address, emphasizing the significance of education and the New Education Policy in Amritkaal. IIAS Secretary Mehar Chand Negi expressed gratitude.

#Shimla