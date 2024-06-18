3-day Piplu fair gets off to colourful start at Bangana

Our Correspondent

UNA, JUNE 17

The three-day district level Piplu fair got off to a colourful start at Piplu village in Bangana subdivision today. Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. He offered prayers at the temple dedicated to the local deity ‘Nar Singh’ and beat the traditional musical instrument ‘Tammak’ to formally inaugurate the fair.

Growers Thank deity for harvest The Piplu fair attracts thousands of devotees every year.

Devotees pay obeisance at the temple and offer a part of their agriculture produce, thanking the deity for this year’s harvest and seeking a bountiful harvest during the next season.

Traditionally, the fair provides an opportunity for the people to sell and buy cattle. A cattle exhibition was also organised on the occasion

Congratulating people on the occasion, the MLA said fairs and festivals provided people an opportunity to showcase, preserve and propagate our rich cultural heritage.

Tuesday will be the main day of the fair on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi.

Vivek inaugurated an exhibition in which various government departments participated. A cattle exhibition was also organised by the Animal Husbandry Department to showcase the improved breeds of cows, buffalos and goats.

On the inaugural day, Himachali singers Dr Gagan Singh, Rohit Vohra and Kusum Jassi made their presentations, while cultural troupes from schools also participated.

