3-day Spring Festival inaugurated in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 28

The three-day state level Spring Festival, locally known as Pipal Jatra, got off to a colourful start here today. Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur and Kullu Municipal Committee (MC) office-bearers welcomed the local deity, Gouhri Devta, for inaugurating the fair.

The CPS said, “Traditional fairs and festivals exhibit and preserve the rich cultural heritage of an area.” He said the valley was known as “Valley of Gods” and the people here had great belief and association with the local deities. He said that fairs played an important role in passing on traditions and customs to the next generation.

The leader said apart from local handicrafts and handloom products, traditional delicacies would be the highlight during the fair. A number of local artists will be provided a platform to showcase their art.

Kullu MC president Gopal Krishan Mahant said cultural presentations would be held at Kala Kendra and there would be performances by artistes from within and outside the state. He said that the local artistes would also get the opportunity to showcase their skills. A Spring Queen beauty pageant would also be organised along with other events and competitions.

The fair was earlier known as the “Rai Ri Jaach” (Fair of the King). According to historians, the local king and the deity would sit under a pipal tree in Dhalpur ground and listen to grievances of the people. Jagra, a community feast, was organised for happiness and peace.