3-day state-level wrestling tourney begins at Nurpur

Nurpur, October 7
A state-level inter-college wrestling competition began at Arya Government College here today. Forest and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania inaugurated the three-day sports event.
As many as 200 players from 28 colleges are participating in the competition, which is being organised by the Himachal Pradesh University.
The minister said the government was making their best efforts to provide better facilities to players.
