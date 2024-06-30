3-day training on fish farming ends

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 29

A three-day training event on fish farming at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, concluded yesterday. The training was organised by the Department of Fisheries, Dr GCN College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

Vice-Chancellor DK Vatsa was the chief guest at the event. He presented certificates to 50 farmers of nearby villages. The VC stressed the need for such trainings to promote fisheries and advised the participants to adopt fish farming along with agriculture and animal husbandry. College Dean Ravindra Kumar was the guest of honour. Besides providing information about the benefits of including fish in human diet, he educated the gathering about the new technologies of farming fish in India.

Head of Department (Fisheries) Dr Prasenjit Dhar said a total of nine lectures were delivered in the three-day training programme, and a visit to various departments was also conducted. Dr Madhu Sharma and Dr Tarang Kumar Shah were the resource persons during the training. The programme was sponsored by the National Fisheries Development Board.

