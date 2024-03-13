3-day veterinary event ends at Palampur varsity

Palampur, March 12
CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Dr DK Vatsa emphasised the importance of enhancing the skills of professionals while addressing participants and scientists during the concluding ceremony of a three-day training programme.
The event, on the topic ‘Small Animal Abdominal Sonography and Echocardiography’, was held at Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Science here today.
The VC appreciated the Department of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology for organising such trainings regularly and awarded nine participants from many states across the country.
Organising chairman and Department Head SP Tyagi said the training focused on improving the clinical diagnostic skills of the delegates by providing them with hands-on exposure to ultra-sonography examination techniques.
The participants were given opportunities to practice techniques on clinical patients under expert supervision. Course director Adarsh Kumar; organizing secretary Dr Rohit Kumar, co-organizing secretaries Dr Amit Kumar, Dr Deepti Bodh and Dr Deepti Sharma also shared their expertise at the 3-day event.
