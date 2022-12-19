3-day winter session at Dharamsala postponed as Himachal CM tests covid positive

Partibha Chauhan
Shimla, December 19
Three-day winter session of the assembly at Dharamsala has been postponed after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu testing positive on Monday.
Sukhu underwent the covid test as part of protocol before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The meeting was scheduled for 11 am.
The Chief Minister is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed for a week as per Ministry of Health norms.
The Chief Minister had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly was to start winter session on December 22.
The new dates for the winter session of the assembly would be decided later. The rally to welcome the Chief Minister at Dharamsala too has been postponed.
