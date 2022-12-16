3-day winter session in Dharamsala from December 22

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 15

The city is gearing up for the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha of the Congress government from December 22 to 24.

Sources said that all new MLAs were likely to be administered oath on the first day of the winter session on December 22. If the government forms the Cabinet by then, the new ministers may also be administered the oath of office.

On the second day, election for the new Speaker of the Assembly would be held. Veteran Congress leader and Jawali MLA Chander Kumar was appointed Pro-tem Speaker yesterday.

On the third day, the Governor would address the Assembly. As the session was being held immediately after the elections, no business would be conducted.

The sources said that Congress leaders from Kangra were planning to give a rousing reception to Sukhvinder Sukhu on his first visit to the district after becoming Chief Minister. The Congress may also organise a rally at Dharamsala to thank the people of Kangra for giving it a decisive mandate; the party has won 10 of 15 seats in the district.

Meanwhile, expectations of the people of Kangra district have increased after the Congress formed government. Congress leaders, while in the Opposition, had been alleging discrimination by the BJP government against Kangra.

