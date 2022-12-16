3-day winter session in Dharamsala from December 22

Dharamsala, December 15
The city is gearing up for the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha of the Congress government from December 22 to 24.
Sources said that all new MLAs were likely to be administered oath on the first day of the winter session on December 22. If the government forms the Cabinet by then, the new ministers may also be administered the oath of office.
On the second day, election for the new Speaker of the Assembly would be held. Veteran Congress leader and Jawali MLA Chander Kumar was appointed Pro-tem Speaker yesterday.
On the third day, the Governor would address the Assembly. As the session was being held immediately after the elections, no business would be conducted.
The sources said that Congress leaders from Kangra were planning to give a rousing reception to Sukhvinder Sukhu on his first visit to the district after becoming Chief Minister. The Congress may also organise a rally at Dharamsala to thank the people of Kangra for giving it a decisive mandate; the party has won 10 of 15 seats in the district.
Meanwhile, expectations of the people of Kangra district have increased after the Congress formed government. Congress leaders, while in the Opposition, had been alleging discrimination by the BJP government against Kangra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’