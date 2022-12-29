3-day youth fest begins in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 28

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal inaugurated the 38th state-level youth festival here today. As many as 500 artistes from various colleges of the state will participate in the festival, which will conclude on December 30.

The DC said the festival provides participants an opportunity to showcase their talent. It also helps in preserving the traditional arts and culture of the state.

He said 500 artistes from different parts of the state would compete in 11 different events, including classical singing, flute recitation, sitar recitation, harmonium playing and kathak.

#Dharamsala #Kangra