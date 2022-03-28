3 dead, 2 injured as car overturns in Himachal's Chamba

PTI

Shimla, March 28

Three persons were killed and two others injured as a car overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, a disaster management official said.

The car met with the accident on the Chamba Jot road today morning, he added.

The deceased were residents of the Sahoo area of Chamba district, he added.

The injured have been admitted to Medical College for treatment, he added.