3 dialysis centres set up in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 13

Three dialysis centres have been set up in government hospitals at Karsog, Jogindernagar and Sarkaghat in Mandi district. These centres will be operational soon to provide dialysis facility to the patients suffering with kidney ailments.

According to official sources, dialysis facility was made available at the zonal hospital in Mandi district this year in March, where nine machines were set up. Similarly, kidney patients were availing dialysis facility at civil hospital, Sundernagar, while there was no such facility at Karsog, Jogindernagar and Sarkaghat.

Chief Medical Officer Mandi Dr Devender Sharma said, “Hans Foundation has set up dialysis machines at civil hospitals at Karsog, Jogindernagar and Sarkaghat. Now, the patients of these areas suffering with kidney-related ailments would be able to avail free of cost facility at their doorsteps.”

“We have provided space in the hospital premises to the foundation to set up dialysis centres. The foundation would provide its own health staff at the centres,” he said.

Patients from Karsog, Jogindernagar and Sarkaghat had to travel a long distances to reach the zonal hospital at the district headquarter Mandi to avail the dialysis facility. These centres would also reduce the burden of patients related to dialysis service in the zonal hospital,” he said.