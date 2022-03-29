3 die in Chamba mishap, 2 hurt

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 28

Three persons died on the spot and two others were seriously injured when the car (HP 73 5865) in which they were travelling veered off the road and fell into a gorge near Bhatalwan Mod on the Chamba-Jot road this morning, an official report said here.

The deceased had been identified as Lal Husain, Abdul Rashid and Fateh Mohd. They belong to Paliur area of the district. The injured are Samaun and Maskeen Ali. The injured were taken to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College. —