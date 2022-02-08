3 die in road accident

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 7

Three persons died on the spot when their vehicle met with a road accident near Kathgaon in Nichar area of Kinnaur district late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Babu Ram (38) of Kraba village in Nichar, Sunil (24) and Kundan (35) both residents of Nepal.

An immediate relief of Rs 2,000 has been given to the families of the deceased.