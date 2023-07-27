3 feared dead as pickup truck falls into Sutlej in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Shimla, July 27
Three people are feared dead after the pickup truck in which they were travelling veered off the road and fell into the Sutlej river in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, police said on Thursday.
One person was injured in the incident that took place on Wednesday night, they said.
The pickup truck was carrying four people, all residents of Jani village, when it fell into the river on Jani link road in the Nichar area, police said.
Driver Jeevan Singh, his wife Champa Devi and another woman Anita Kumar were swept away in the river while Rajkumari fell out of the rolling vehicle and got stuck in the hills, they said.
The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue
Members from various opposition parties seek to raise the is...
PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite
CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true
Pakistan criticises Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remarks
Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh’s Drass, Singh...
Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast
Fire may have been started by one of the 25 electric cars on...
Maharashtra govt bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended, probe ordered after video goes viral
The bus was plying in Gadchiroli district; a staffer respons...