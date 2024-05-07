3 from Himachal die in Uttarakhand road mishap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

Three persons from Shimla district were killed and one was injured after a PickUp truck in which they were travelling plunged into Tons river in Uttarakhand, police said here today. The deceased have been identified as Rohit Dhopta, Manmohan Singh and Pranjal. The injured, identified as Susheel, was behind the wheel. All were residents of Nerwa in Shimla district.

The accident took place on Sunday night on the Haripur-Koti Ichhadi road near Chibro Power House in Uttarakhand when they were on way to Nerwa from Vikasnagar. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it plunged in the Tons, killing two occupants on the spot. Police and SDRF team started a rescue operation that lasted for four hours. A third occupant succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Uttarakhand