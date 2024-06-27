3 held for dacoity bid at goldsmith’s house

Nurpur, June 26

A team of Nurpur district police led by DSP Vishal Verma last evening arrested three persons for a bid to commit an dacoity in the house of a goldsmith during the intervening nights June 19 and 20.

On a complaint of one Rajesh Verma, a local resident, the police had registered an FIR under Sections 452, 398, 147, 148, 323, 324 and 34 of the IPC against some unidentified armed suspects who had entered his house with a motive to commit a dacoity. It was reported to be the first such case in the Nurpur area.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan today said during the investigation, the police identified the car used in the crime, besides the six suspects. The SP said those arrested were identified as Sourav alias Mango (21) and Raja (22), both residents of Pathankot, and Abhishek (27) of Indora village.

As per police information, the six masked miscreants armed with sharp-edged weapons and a pistol had entered the house at around 2.30 am on June 20. On hearing the noise, Rajesh’s wife and daughter got up and came out in the house courtyard where armed persons held them on gunpoint. Meanwhile, Rajesh Verma raised the alarm and tried to save his family members, but one of the accused attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon injuring him seriously. After this, the miscreants fled the spot.

