3 held for elderly couple’s murder

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 10

Three persons were arrested today for the murder of an elderly couple in Bilaspur district yesterday. The bodies of Rooplal and his wife Kamla Devi, residents of Chandpur village in Sikroha panchayat of Bilaspur district, were found in their cattle shed.

It has been learnt that the poor couple used to sell milk to earn livelihood. When they did not turn up to sell milk yesterday, villagers went to their house looking for them but found their bodies in the cowshed. They then informed the police.

The police arrested Bhuru Ram of Sui Surghr village, Suman Kumar and Manoj Kumar within 24 hours of the incident was reported.

Bilaspur SP Vinek Chahal said that all three accused in the double murder case were arrested. They had admitted to their crime. He added that theft was the prima facie motive of murder.

