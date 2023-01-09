3 held with 598 gm charas

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, January 8

A team of the Dalhousie police station yesterday seized 598 gram of charas from the possession of three persons at a naka near Banikhet chowk, said Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav here today.

The SP revealed that the accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Shekhar, were arrested along with the charas from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused, the SP said, adding further investigation was underway.

